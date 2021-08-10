Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah visits under-construction Zojila, Z-Morh tunnel projects

National Conference president and MP Farooq Abdullah on Monday visited the under-construction Zojila and Z-Morh tunnel projects near Sonamarg and reviewed the status of the ongoing works.During the visit, he interacted with the officials there, a party spokesperson said.On the occasion, he the locals who apprised him about issues concerning them.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-08-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 01:03 IST
Farooq Abdullah visits under-construction Zojila, Z-Morh tunnel projects
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president and MP Farooq Abdullah on Monday visited the under-construction Zojila and Z-Morh tunnel projects near Sonamarg and reviewed the status of the ongoing works.

During the visit, he interacted with the officials there, a party spokesperson said.

On the occasion, he the locals who apprised him about issues concerning them. The locals urged Abdullah that they should be given first preference in the job opportunities in the projects, the spokesperson said.

Abdullah assured the local people that he will take up the matter with Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

''The locals should have the first stake in such projects. The projects will give a flip to the whole set of economic activities in the region and transform the state of people from that of despondency to opulence,'' he said.

The MP from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency expressed gratitude to the executing agencies, engineers and scores of workers who have been working day in and day out on the projects.

''I hope the projects will give a fillip to the tourism potential of the Sonmarg-Kargil-Ganderbal circuit and bring more out of sight places in the region on the tourist map of the country,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021