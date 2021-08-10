Harris, Lopez Obrador speak on boosting Central American economies
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke by phone on Monday and agreed on the need to focus on strengthening the economies of Central America, particularly through investment in agriculture and climate resilience, the White House said in a statement.
Harris also told Lopez Obrador that the U.S. government is committed to sending additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico, on top of the 4 million doses already delivered.
