In call, Biden commends Japan's Suga for successful Olympics

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday and commended him on the successful hosting of the Olympic Games, a White House statement said.

In their call, Biden also affirmed U.S. support for Japan's hosting of the paralympics, it said.

"President Biden applauded the performance of all the athletes and highlighted the success of Japanese and U.S. Olympians," the statement said, while noting "the public health measures taken so that Olympic athletes could compete in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit."

