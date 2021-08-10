Left Menu

World Lion Day: Last few years saw steady increase in India's lion population, says PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 09:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India's lion population has seen a steady increase in the last few years as he greeted people on World Lion Day.

The lion is majestic and courageous, and India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lion, Modi tweeted.

''On World Lion Day, I convey my greetings to all those passionate about lion conservation. It would make you happy that the last few years have seen a steady increase in India's lion population,'' he said.

He noted that when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had the opportunity to work towards ensuring safe and secure habitats for the Gir Lions.

''A number of initiatives were taken which involved local communities and global best practices to ensure habitats are safe and tourism also gets a boost,'' Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

