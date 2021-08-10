Left Menu

Graft charges: DVAC conducts searches at premises of Ex-Min Velumani

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 10-08-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 09:56 IST
Graft charges: DVAC conducts searches at premises of Ex-Min Velumani
  • Country:
  • India

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) are carrying out searches in the premises linked to former Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani and his relatives in various parts of the state, in connection with graft allegations against the AIADMK leader, police said on Tuesday.

Raids are being conducted simultaneously at 51 locations in Coimbatore, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Dindigul. Thiruvengadam, a contractor had lodged a complaint against Velumani alleging that he had allegedly taken Rs l.20 crore on the promise of allotting projects.

A 10-member team was carrying out searches at the house of Velumani in Kuniyamuthur here, and that of of his relatives.

According to police sources, the raids began around 7 am and are still underway.

Scores of AIADMK workers were present outside Velumani's house here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021