Graft charges: DVAC conducts searches at premises of Ex-Min Velumani

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) are carrying out searches in the premises linked to former Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani and his relatives in various parts of the state, in connection with graft allegations against the AIADMK leader, police said on Tuesday.

Raids are being conducted simultaneously at 51 locations in Coimbatore, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Dindigul. Thiruvengadam, a contractor had lodged a complaint against Velumani alleging that he had allegedly taken Rs l.20 crore on the promise of allotting projects.

A 10-member team was carrying out searches at the house of Velumani in Kuniyamuthur here, and that of of his relatives.

According to police sources, the raids began around 7 am and are still underway.

Scores of AIADMK workers were present outside Velumani's house here.

