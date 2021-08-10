PM Modi wishes Jharkhand CM on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. "Best wishes to Jharkhand CM Shri HemantSorenJMM Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long life and good health," tweeted PM Modi.

Chief Minister Soren thanked PM Modi for the wishes on his birthday. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha President Hemant Soren who is celebrating his 46th birthday today became the fifth chief minister of Jharkhand in December 2019.

Advertisement

The JMM alliance with Congress and RJD won an absolute majority in the Jharkhand elections by winning 47 seats in the 81-member Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)