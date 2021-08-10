KCBC backs family welfare scheme, says dwindling Christian population 'worrisome'

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) has come out in support of a catholic church in the state, which had announced welfare schemes for families with five or more children, saying the dwindling population of the Christian community was 'worrisome'.

In a detailed press release, issued by the KCBC, they said the population of the Christian community has come down to 17.2 per cent from 24.6 per cent in 1950s.

''It's worrisome that the birth rate among Christians is coming down at an alarming rate and that the very existence of the community itself is in peril. The Christian population was 24.6 per cent during the 1950s, but has now come down to 17.2 per cent. Currently, the birth rate of Christians in the state is the lowest--1.8 per cent,'' the Council claimed in the release issued on Monday.

KCBC said it was under these circumstances, the various dioceses have come up with many welfare schemes for families with more children.

In the end of July, the Family Apostolate under the Pala diocese of the Syro-Malabar church, has decided to offer a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to couples which got married after 2000 and have five or more children.

In the KCBC meet that was held from August 2-6, the Council discussed various matters related to the community.

The Bishops' Council also raised concern over the death of human rights activist Stan Swamy, who passed away under custody without getting a bail despite his bad health condition.

