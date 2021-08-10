Punjab CM to meet Sonia Gandhi, likely to discuss state's cabinet reshuffle

Left Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh would meet Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday in the national capital. Singh is likely to discuss the state's Cabinet expansion and reshuffle of ministers with the Congress chief ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 11:46 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh would meet Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday in the national capital. Singh is likely to discuss the state's Cabinet expansion and reshuffle of ministers with the Congress chief ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. This will be the first meeting between both the leaders after Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

Navjot Singh Sidhu took over as the chief of the Punjab unit of Congress last month replacing Congress leader Sunil Jakhar. Singh had earlier said that his government and party leadership would work unitedly towards steering Congress to victory in the ensuing assembly elections.

Earlier on Thursday, political strategist Prashant Kishor had tendered his resignation from the post of Principal Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

