Monsoon Session: Congress MP Deependra Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice on farmers' protest issue in RS

Congress MP Deependra Singh Hooda on Monday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to hold a discussion on the plight of farmers and also the 'brave' stand taken by them during the eight months of agitation at Delhi borders. In his notice, Congress MP Hooda said that an extraordinary situation has been created over the passing of the Farm Bills by the Centre in September 2020.

"I hereby give notice under 267 of the rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States of our intention to move a motion to suspend the business of the house from 11 am on August 10 the motion read reads as follows- that the house to discuss the extraordinary situation that has risen arisen over the passing of the Farm Bills by the Government of India in September 2020," Hooda said in his notice. The Congress MP said that lakhs of farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for almost eight months and have braved the winter, summer and are now out in the open during the monsoons.

"Farmer organisations say more than 500 people have lost their lives during the protests. As a democracy, our Parliament represents the will of our people, and as representatives of the people, it is our duty to raise their issues in the temple of democracy. I, therefore, urge you to suspend the business of the House so that the issue can be discussed in Rajya Sabha," he added. The business of both the Houses of the Parliament has been majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

