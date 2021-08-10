After standing ovation for Olympians at BJP meet, PM Modi asks MPs to nurture young talent

The BJP parliamentary party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, gave a standing ovation to sportspersons who returned from Tokyo after giving exemplary performances at the Olympics. During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked BJP MPs to encourage more participation in sports activities.

Briefing reporters about the meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, said, "It was the last meeting of the ongoing monsoon session. It is a matter of pride that we got our biggest-ever tally of medals in the Olympics. A presentation was given to all MPs today. While Prime Minister was addressing the MPs, a standing ovation was given to Olympians by BJP MPs." He informed that PM Modi has asked the party MPs to encourage the talent of sportspersons and ensure proper training for them in their respective constituencies.

"The Prime Minister has also asked MPs to scout the sporting talent among children by conducting competitions. He asked MPs to inculcate sportsperson spirit and increase involvement in sporting activities," the Minister said. During the parliamentary meet, PM Modi suggested party MPs encourage more participation in sports activities, take note of nationwide malnutrition status and promote PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana countrywide.

"Prime Minister had given a call that no poor family should be without Ayushman Bharat Golden card so they could get free treatment. He also MPs to promote the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana so that every single farmer could be made a beneficiary. India finished 48th on the medal tally in the recently held Olympic Games. The country has won seven medals - one gold, two silver and four bronze.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged the gold medal for India on Saturday and as a result, India registered its first-ever gold in athletics at the Games. Bajrang Punia (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) also won medals in the Tokyo Games. (ANI)

