YSRCP denies reports of party joining NDA alliance, ministerial berths offered in Union Cabinet

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson Eada Rajasekhar Reddy while speaking to ANI on Tuesday said that the party has never had any plans to join any alliance either at the central level or at the state level and also denied the reports of being offered ministerial berths in Union Cabinet and the party joining NDA.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson Eada Rajasekhar Reddy while speaking to ANI on Tuesday said that the party has never had any plans to join any alliance either at the central level or at the state level and also denied the reports of being offered ministerial berths in Union Cabinet and the party joining NDA. YSRCP maintains equal distance with all parties, be it BJP or Congress or TMC or Left parties at the central level and with JSP or even TDP at the state level, YSRCP allies only with people, the general public, and keeps equal distance with any party, said Reddy.

Rajasekhar Reddy further said that YSRCP led state government has cordial relations with BJP led Central Government and as of now YSRCP hasn't received any call from Mamata Banerjee and also his party is not interested in joining any coalition. Anyway, it is the party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who will take the final call on such issues, he said.

When asked about the reports of Congress and YSRCP inching forward towards each other, Rajasekhar Reddy outrightly denied and recalled the bitter experiences with Congress. He said that there is no chance of YSRCP going together with Congress as the Congress party is a sunken ship in Andhra Pradesh, and YSRCP doesn't need to join hands with them. (ANI)

