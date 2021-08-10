Rajya Sabha witnesses two successive adjournments post lunch

Rajya Sabha witnessed two back-to-back adjournments till 3.03 pm in the post-lunch session after continuous uproar by opposition members mainly from the Congress over the conversion of a calling attention motion into a short-duration discussion on the farm issue.

As soon the House resumed after lunch at 2 pm, Bhubneswar Kalita in the Chair called for initiating short duration discussion on the agricultural problems and solutions. Rasing to lodge his protest, Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh told the Chair that his notice for calling attention motion has been converted into short duration discussion without making sense of the House and termed the decision as unilateral. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said this has never happened but if sense of the House is required then take it.

Kalita in the Chair said,'' This is the decision of the Chairman so I can not go back so we are taking up the discussion.'' He invited BJP leader Vijay Pal Singh Tomar for initiating the discussion. In the meanwhile, the opposition began raising slogans against the government. Tomar asked the Chair how could he speak amid the din but continued with his speech and blamed the Congress for the poor state of farmers. Later, BJD leader Prasanna Acharya also spoke amid the din. As the opposition members continued raising slogans, it became difficult to hear Acharya and the Chair adjourned the House till 2.32 pm.

While Acharya was speaking, a protesting member climbed atop the table of the Secretary-General. The opposition member remained in the well and continued sloganeering. Explaining to the Chair, Ramesh said,'' The ruling of the Chair on December 3, 2015, says a calling attention motion can be converted into a short duration discussion after a complete sense of the House is taken. No sense of the House was taken. This is unilateral and not acceptable to me.'' ''On July 23, I had given the notice for calling attention motion on the three black farm laws and the ongoing farmer's agitation for the last 9-10 months. Today I find my name shown against the short duration discussion. My calling attention motion has been converted into short duration discussion on general topic agriculture problem and situation whereas my calling attention motion,'' he said.

When the House met after the brief adjournment at 2.32 pm, opposition MPs again started raising slogans.

Kalita adjourned the proceedings for 30 minutes, till 3.03 pm.

