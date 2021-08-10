Left Menu

BJP gave false assurances to Dalits, OBCs alleges Akhilesh Yadav, demands caste-based census

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had given false assurances to Dalits and backward classes and demanded a caste-based census.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 15:48 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha today. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had given false assurances to Dalits and backward classes and demanded a caste-based census. The SP chief, who today supported the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha, said, "It is good that the states will be given the power to identify social and economic backward classes. Everyone wants a caste-based census."

The bill which prposes to give back power to states to identify social and economic backward classes was moved for considering and passing in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar on Tuesday. The MP from Azamgargh further said, "BJP has given many false assurances to Dalits and backward classes," while demanding an increase in the reservation cap beyond 50 per cent to accommodate backward and poorer sections from all communities.

"Appointing ministers belonging to the backward classes does not help in their development but increasing the reservation cap beyond 50 per cent will help them," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

