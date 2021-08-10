Left Menu

Cong will continue to fight against PM Modi's ideology that divides India: Rahul

While the assault in the rest of India is direct, it is indirect in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.The Congress MP said his fight was not mainly against any particular person or even on particular issues like unemployment or corruption, but against hatred and fear.I fight against hate and fear.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:09 IST
Cong will continue to fight against PM Modi's ideology that divides India: Rahul
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the Centre for not allowing the opposition to raise in Parliament serious issues related to farmers, Pegasus snooping controversy and corruption, and said that his party would continue to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''ideology that divides India''.

As the monsoon session of Parliament continues to be marred by frequent disruptions over the Pegasus issue, Gandhi, who was here to inaugurate the new building of Jammu and Kashmir Congress office, alleged that the policies of the Narendra Modi government were dividing India.

''I fight against Narendra Modi and we will continue to fight against his divisive ideology, the ideology that divides India,'' Gandhi said while addressing the party function here.

Gandhi, who was here on a two-day visit, said the BJP has launched an assault not only on Jammu and Kashmir but the entire country.

''They (BJP) are assaulting all the institutions, they are assaulting judiciary, Assembly, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,'' Gandhi said and pointing to the media enclosure added, ''We have media friends here...But the truth that they should report, they are not (doing it).'' ''They are being threatened, intimidated and subjugated. They are scared all over India that they might lose their jobs. So they are not able to fulfil their responsibility. This is an assault on the entire country,'' he said.

He said dissent was not allowed against this government. ''We are not allowed to speak in Parliament on issues like farm bills, Pegasus, corruption, Rafale and unemployment,'' he added.

''The assault is not only on Jammu and Kashmir, but on Tamil Nadu and West Bengal as well. The assault is on the idea of India. While the assault in the rest of India is direct, it is indirect in Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

The Congress MP said his fight was not mainly against any particular person or even on particular issues like unemployment or corruption, but against hatred and fear.

''I fight against hate and fear. The difference between Congress and other parties is that we don't hate anyone and we don't believe in violence. Congress is an army of peace and love,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021