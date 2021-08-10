Bulgaria's ITN party gives up plans to form a government
Bulgaria's anti-establishment There Is Such a People (ITN) party, the country's largest political grouping, gave up efforts to form a government after two anti-graft parties refused to support it, its leader Slavi Trifonov said on Tuesday.
"Without the support of the protest parties we will not propose a government," Trifonov said in a statement live-streamed on his Facebook page.
