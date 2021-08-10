Ethiopia urges citizens to join fight against Tigrayan forces
Ethiopia's office of the prime minister said on Tuesday that "all capable Ethiopians" should join the fight against Tigrayan forces.
The statement came roughly six weeks after the government declared a unilateral ceasefire. It was not immediately possible to contact the spokesperson for the Tigrayan forces.
