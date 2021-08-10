Left Menu

Ethiopia urges citizens to join fight against Tigrayan forces

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 10-08-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:56 IST
Ethiopia's office of the prime minister said on Tuesday that "all capable Ethiopians" should join the fight against Tigrayan forces.

The statement came roughly six weeks after the government declared a unilateral ceasefire. It was not immediately possible to contact the spokesperson for the Tigrayan forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

