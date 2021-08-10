Fire extinguished on vessel in Syria's Latakia port - state media
A fire was extinguished onboard a commercial vessel in Syria's Latakia port on the Mediterranean coast, state media said on Tuesday.
State-owned Ikhbariyah television channel did not give a reason for the fire in the country's main port.
