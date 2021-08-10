US Domestic News Roundup: Pentagon to seek approval to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory; U.S. Senate poised to pass $1 trillion infrastructure bill, debate $3.5 trillion budget plan and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Pentagon to seek approval to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

The Pentagon on Monday said that it will seek U.S. President Joe Biden's approval by mid-September to require 1.3 million military members to get vaccinated against COVID-19, anticipating full regulatory clearance for a vaccine by then. After setting COVID-19 rules for federal workers, Biden last month directed the Pentagon to look into "how and when" it would require members of the military to take the vaccine.

U.S. Senate poised to pass $1 trillion infrastructure bill, debate $3.5 trillion budget plan

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday is set to hand President Joe Biden a $1 trillion victory when it votes to pass one of the largest infrastructure investment bills in decades and then launches debate on a budget framework aimed at setting the stage for $3.5 trillion in additional investments. Taken together, the measures, if eventually enacted into law, would jump-start road and bridge-building projects across the United States over the next five years and new social programs over the next decade.

Amid COVID, 2.5 million people sign up for U.S. health insurance -White House

Two and a half million people so far have bought health insurance through the online marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act after the Biden administration allowed more time to enroll amid COVID-19, the White House said on Tuesday. Individuals and small businesses have until Sunday to buy coverage via healthcare.gov, the portal created by the law popularly known as Obamacare, as part of President Joe Biden's efforts to grapple with the pandemic and shore up the 2010 law passed when he served under President Barack Obama.

U.S. actress Christina Applegate diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Emmy-winning U.S. actress Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), and described her condition as a "tough road". "A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going," she said in a tweet on Tuesday https://bit.ly/3CC8vJe.

Robert Durst denies killing friend as he testifies in his L.A. murder trial

Accused murderer Robert Durst denied he killed his longtime confidante Susan Berman and detailed his multiple health problems on Monday as the multimillionaire real estate scion testified in his own defense at Los Angeles Superior Court. Sitting in a wheelchair wearing an L.A. County jail uniform, Durst, 78, spoke in a voice weakened from surgery for esophageal cancer and sounded much different from how he did in 2015 in his apparent confession to multiple killings in the HBO television documentary series "The Jinx."

U.S. settles scientist's whistleblower complaint about Trump COVID-19 response

The U.S. government has agreed to compensate a scientist who filed a whistleblower complaint that said former President Donald Trump's administration botched its early response to the coronavirus pandemic, the scientist's lawyer said on Monday. Dr. Rick Bright, formerly of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, reached a settlement with the agency, lawyer Debra Katz said.

Arkansas nearly out of ICU beds as Delta variant fuels U.S. pandemic

Only eight intensive care unit beds were available on Monday in the state of Arkansas, its governor said, as the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus pushed cases and hospitalizations in the United States to a six-month high. In neighboring Texas, Governor Greg Abbott asked hospitals to postpone elective surgeries as the variant raged through swathes of the country including many southern states grappling with low vaccination rates.

U.S. reviews Sept. 11 attack files after families told Biden to skip memorial

The U.S. government said on Monday it will review files relevant to the Sept. 11 attacks after victims' families asked President Joe Biden to skip memorials unless he declassified documents they contend will show Saudi Arabian leaders supported the attacks. "My administration is committed to ensuring the maximum degree of transparency under the law," Biden said in a statement. "I welcome the Department of Justice's filing today, which commits to conducting a fresh review of documents where the government has previously asserted privileges, and to doing so as quickly as possible."

28 U.S. House Democrats want $85 billion in EV charging infrastructure funding

A group of 28 U.S. House Democrats on Monday asked congressional leaders to back $85 billion in funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, a big jump over funding proposed in a bill before Congress. The current $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill under consideration has $7.5 billion in EV charging infrastructure funding, but Democrats plan to add additional funding in a separate measure that could spend up to $3.5 trillion.

Cuomo accuser who filed criminal report goes public in TV interview

A former aide who filed a criminal complaint against New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo last week, alleging that he had groped her, appeared in a television interview on Monday, speaking out publicly for the first time. Brittany Commisso reported Cuomo to the Albany County sheriff's office last week, days after an investigation by the state attorney general's office found she was among 11 women whom the governor had allegedly sexually harassed.

