Left Menu

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 18:46 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi here amid talk of a possible Cabinet reshuffle in the state.

This is Singh's first meeting with Gandhi after the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress president, which the chief minister had initially opposed.

Sources said Singh is likely to discuss the names of potential candidates for the Cabinet reshuffle and the political situation in Punjab, which goes to the polls early next year.

They said Singh is also likely to take up with Gandhi Sidhu's continuous attacks on the Punjab government.

The chief minister is also expected to discuss the progress made on 18 issues raised by an AICC panel headed by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and present action taken report.

Among others, these 18 issues include taking action against the drug mafia and transport mafia and those involved in the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021