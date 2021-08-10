Left Menu

Newly inducted Union ministers of BJP to undertake 'Jan Ashirwad' yatra from Aug 16: Party

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 18:54 IST
Newly inducted Union ministers of BJP to undertake 'Jan Ashirwad' yatra from Aug 16: Party
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP said on Tuesday that 39 newly inducted and elevated Union ministers belonging to the party will cover 212 Lok Sabha constituencies and travel over 19,567 km during their ''Jan Ashirwad'' yatra starting from August 16.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded his Council of Ministers last month with focus on the inclusion of more women, OBCs and SCs, the party had announced that the new ministers will undertake the yatra to reach out to people.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is coordinating the exercise, told reporters that ministers of state will be on the yatra during August 16-18 while cabinet ministers will do the same during August 19-21.

The party has asked every new minister to cover three Lok Sabha constituencies and four districts in the state they hail from. The exercise will cover 19 states and 265 districts, Chugh said.

''They will speak about the government's achievements to people, especially its work for the poor,'' he said. Modi has given representation to every section of the society during the expansion, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021