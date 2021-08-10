Dominion sues Newsmax, One America News over election fraud claims

Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday sued two conservative media networks, One America News Network and Newsmax Media Inc, saying they defamed the U.S. voting machine company by spreading false claims that it rigged the 2020 election for U.S. President Joe Biden. Dominion also filed a lawsuit making similar allegations against businessman Patrick Byrne, the former chief executive of online retailer Overstock.com Inc.

