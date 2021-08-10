MP: Protesting over response to Sheopur floods, Cong MLA takes off kurta

A Congress MLA protesting against the flood situation in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh as well as the BJP government's alleged apathetic response to people's suffering took off his kurta after the state Assembly was adjourned on Tuesday.

Sheopur Congress legislator Babu Jandel, who took off his kurta in the Assembly complex, told PTI he did so because people in his flood-hit constituency were suffering and help had not reached many even now.

Advertisement

''The meteorological department issued an alert about heavy rains in advance but the local administration did not act. The floods hit during daytime. The entire area would have vanished if it (flooding) had happened during the night, It was like the Uttarakhand (flash floods) tragedy,'' Jandel claimed.

Jandel said he wanted to narrate the woes of the people in Sheopur, some 375 kilometres from here, in the Assembly but he was not allowed to speak. Sheopur was most affected by the recent flooding in the state's Gwalior-Chambal region, and an irate mob had expressed its displeasure last week during the visit of Union Minister and local Lok Sabha MP Narendra Singh Tomar, after which the district collector and SP were transferred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)