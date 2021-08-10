U.S. Senate poised to pass bipartisan $1 trln infrastructure bill

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday is set to hand President Joe Biden a $1 trillion victory when it passes the largest infrastructure bill in decades which, if enacted, will spur years of investments https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-03 in roads, bridges and improved internet access. Polls show that the drive to upgrade America's infrastructure, which is the product of months of negotiations between the White House and a bipartisan group of senators, is broadly popular with the public.

But the moment of bipartisanship around the expected 11 a.m. vote will likely be fleeting as Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expects to immediately kick off debate on a sweeping $3.5 trillion bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/paid-leave-clean-energy-preschool-democrats-35-trln-plan-2021-08-09 that addresses climate change and boosts social spending but is resoundingly opposed by Republicans. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said her chamber will not take up the $1 trillion bill until it also receives the larger plan, which is not likely before late September. With razor-thin majorities in Congress, Democrats will have to corral their moderate and progressive members to pass the measures.

After working for two consecutive weekends on the infrastructure bill, an around-the-clock "vote-a-rama" session could be in store for the Senate starting Tuesday afternoon as it kicks off debate on the larger budget plan. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled that Republicans would try to use the vote-a-rama to pick off support from moderate Democrats for what he called a "radical" spending package that would create a permanent welfare state and usher in the largest peacetime tax hike in U.S. history.

"Every single senator will be going on record over and over and over," McConnell added. "We will debate, and we will vote, and we will stand up, and we will be counted, and the people of this country will know exactly which senators fought for them." To move through the evenly divided Senate without Republican support, Democrats aim to employ a "reconciliation" procedure that would allow them to advance the budget plan this week and implementing legislation later this year on simple majority votes.

The budget plan would provide various Senate committees with top-line spending levels for a wide range of federal initiatives, including helping the elderly get home healthcare and more families afford early childhood education. It also would provide tuition-free community college and foster major investments in programs to significantly reduce carbon emissions blamed for climate change.

Later, Senate committees would have to fill in the details for scores of federal programs. The budget blueprint was formally unveiled on Monday, the same day a U.N. climate panel warned that global warming was reaching emergency levels, or what U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described as a "code red for humanity."

Referring to the budget initiative, Democratic Senator Gary Peters, who represents the auto-manufacturing state of Michigan, said during debate on Monday: "Not only will this set us on a path to a more sustainable future, it helps grow America's domestic manufacturing sector." Republicans, however, have dismissed the Democrats' budget plan as a "socialist" waste of money. They vow to oppose it.

Senate passage of the infrastructure bill and the budget plan would clear the way for it to begin a month-long summer break. When Congress returns in September, it will not only debate the large investment measures but have to fund government activities for the fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1, increase Washington's borrowing authority and possibly try to pass a voting reform bill.

