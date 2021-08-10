BJP to observe 'Dhikkar Diwas' on Aug 13 in Tripura

BJP Tripura unit on Tuesday announced that the party will observe ‘Dhikkar Diwas’ (Condemnation Day) in the state on August 13 to protest against the alleged conspiracy hatched by the Trinamool Congress to create an ''anarchic situation'' in the state.

Tripura BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty alleged that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given a false statement that the TMC leaders who were allegedly injured in Ambassa were not given food and water in police custody on Saturday.

“I have video footage that they are being given food and water in custody. The TMC is deliberately trying to create law and order problem so that the fruits of development do not reach the common people”, he told reporters here.

Chakraborty said the decision on holding 'Dhikkar Diwas' and to organise rallies and small gatherings in all 60 constituencies of Tripura was taken in the state committee of the party. TMC, he said, is a regional party in Bengal and is now trying to get the tag of a national party. But unless it secures six per cent votes it is not possible and so they will try to secure some votes from Tripura, he said.

“The TMC is trying to create an anarchic situation (in Tripura) to create trouble and fish in troubled waters. They have hatched a conspiracy. No TMC worker was injured in any kind of clash. Under the leadership of Bratya Basu (TMC leader and West Bengal minister), who is the writer of the script, the TMC workers and leaders staged a drama in the state,” Chakraborty added.

Hitting out at TMC, saffron party MLA Sushanta Chowdhury said a party that does not have any state committee, organizational structure, not even a booth committee or panchayat member in Tripura, is dreaming of forming the government in the state in 2023.

TMC leaders are trying to create a hype that the party will form the government in Tripura. But in this era of social media the people are getting every single update via their smartphones. ''There is no chance to misguide people. They will give a befitting reply,” Chowdhury told reporters.

“We are not at all concerned about TMC. Our main opposition is CPI-M. There are still 16 CPI-M MLAs (in Tripura) and they are our competitors outside the assembly also. The TMC is trying to divert attention of people to misguide the people as it is aiming to give a mileage to CPI-M just to get support at national level.

“Their (TMC's) target is to create disturbance so that they can give mileage to the communist party with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Chowdhury, who was formerly in TMC himself before switching to BJP, said.

Chowdhury said TMC had started its journey in Tripura in 1998 under the late former chief minister Sudhir Ranjan Majumder. ''There was a time when some of the MLAs, who are now in our party, were in TMC. But TMC didn’t make any effort to oust the Left Front from power during that time. We (BJP) didn’t even get required support”.

On TMC national general secretary Abhisek Banerjee’s “Jangal Raj” jibe, he said, “Real jungle raj is prevailing in Bengal where after so much of violence, the chief minister and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee remain silent. They did not issue any statement on the large-scale violence going on in the state (after the assembly polls),” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)