Left Menu

No deaths due to manual scavenging, 309 died while cleaning sewers in last 5 yrs: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 20:40 IST
No deaths due to manual scavenging, 309 died while cleaning sewers in last 5 yrs: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Although no deaths have been reported due to manual scavenging, 309 people died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the last five years, the government said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said according to reports of the state governments, no person is working as manual scavenger i.e. carrying of human excreta from insanitary latrines, anymore.

''There are certain claims from some voluntary agencies that there are still some people working as manual scavengers. However they could not substantiate these claims,'' he said.

''Although no deaths have been reported from manual scavenging, 309 deaths have been reported during the last five years of people who undertook hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks,'' Athawale added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021