Bipartisan infrastructure bill wins enough votes to pass in U.S. Senate
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 21:04 IST
A $1 trillion infrastructure package that is a top priority for U.S. President Joe Biden secured enough votes to pass the Senate on Tuesday, a victory for the White House and the bipartisan group of senators who spent months negotiating it.
Voting continued in the 100-seat chamber.
