Trinamool Congress leader objects to questions in UPSC-held exam for CAPFs

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday raised objections over some questions asked in examination for CAPFs conducted by UPSC earlier this month and alleged that it was "behaving like an organ of a political party". He said that some questions in the examination held on August 8 for filling some vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces were "political" in nature.

He said students were asked if farmer protests are politically motivated and were asked for views on poll violence in West Bengal and if party politics in India is a flourishing family business. "It appears that these are actually questions of a political party. How can such questions be asked in the UPSC examination? These are politicised issues. We did not expect UPSC to behave like this. This is condemnable," Bandyopadhyay said.

"UPSC is behaving like an organ of a political party. UPSC is trusted and respected by people. Never before questions like this were asked. It raises questions about the reliability of the exam. They are trying to put some prejudicial ideas in the minds of the ones taking the exam," he added. On the issue of poll violence in West Bengal, he said that the assembly election was held in eight phases and the Election Commission did not mention any instance of violence in its report. "No by-polls were conducted in any constituency either."

Asked if he would raise the issue in Parliament, Bandyopadhyay said three working days were left for the session to conclude. "It is worth raising in Parliament, but it can't happen. We allowed the discussion of an amendment in the constitution today though the Pegasus issue is still on. We will take this matter to the speaker."

The Calcutta High Court had on August 3 reserved its order after hearing on the issue of post-poll violence in West Bengal. Several incidents of violence had been reported after the assembly poll results on May 2. A four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the violence-affected areas.

The monsoon session of Parliament, which began on July 19, will conclude on August 13. (ANI)

