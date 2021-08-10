Bavarian premier says 4th COVID-19 wave coming to Germany in autumn

A fourth wave of COVID-19 is coming to Germany this autumn, Bavarian premier Markus Soeder said on Tuesday.

"What is clear is that this fourth wave is coming, and definitely in the autumn," Soeder told a news conference after a meeting of state leaders with Chancellor Angela Merkel. "The current infection rates are not sufficient to be carefree."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)