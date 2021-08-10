Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: NATION DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records lowest daily count in 147 days New Delhi: India logged 28,204 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 147 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,19,98,158, while the active cases fell to 3,88,508, the lowest in 139 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL48 BJP-PM-LD MEETING PM seeks names of members absent during voting for statutory resolution in RS: Sources New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the parliamentary affairs minister to submit details of members who were not present in Rajya Sabha on Monday when voting for a statutory resolution moved by several opposition MPs was held, sources said.

Advertisement

DEL102 LD INDOAFGHAN India evacuating staff from Mazar-e-Sharif; Issues fresh security advisory; Asks citizens to leave Afghanistan New Delhi: India on Tuesday started evacuating its staff from the Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif and advised its citizens in Afghanistan to make immediate travel arrangements to return home before commercial air services are discontinued in view of the rapidly escalating violence by the Taliban in several provinces there.

DEL59 UP-PM-3RDLD UJJWALA PM launches Ujjwala 2.0, targets previous govts for taking 'decades' to fulfil people's basic needs Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it was unfortunate that people had to wait decades for basics like hospitals, roads and electricity, indirectly targeting the previous governments as he launched the second phase of the Ujjwala cooking gas scheme.

DEL83 AMARINDER-SONIA Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi here amid talk of a possible Cabinet reshuffle in the state.

DEL99 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY COVID-19 R-value more than 1 in 5 states, it's cause for concern: Govt New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday said that 37 districts across nine states, including 11 districts in Kerala and seven in Tamil Nadu, are showing a rising trend in the average daily new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks even as the corresponding nationwide figure continues to register a decline.

DEL98 CBI-LD PORT-ARREST CBI arrests 9 people for swindling over Rs 100 cr term deposits of Chennai Port Trust in Indian Bank New Delhi: The CBI has arrested nine people for alleged swindling of over Rs 100 crore term deposits of Chennai Port Trust (CPT) in Indian Bank by foreclosing them, officials said Tuesday.

BUSINESS DEL97 BIZ-RBI-ATM RBI to penalise banks for non-availability of cash in ATMs from Oct 1 Mumbai: Concerned over the inconvenience caused to the public due to the non-availability of cash in ATMs, the Reserve Bank has decided to penalise banks for failure to timely replenish currency notes in such machines.

LEGAL LGD10 SC-LD PEGASUS SC takes exception to parallel debates over Pegasus snooping row, says petitioners must have faith in system New Delhi: Taking exception over “parallel proceedings and debates'' on social media by some petitioners who have sought independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping issue, the Supreme Court Tuesday said there must be some discipline and they must have “some faith in the system”.

LGD17 SC- PARTIES-CONTEMPT SC holds 9 parties guilty of contempt for not sharing antecedents of candidates in Bihar polls New Delhi: Maintaining that persons with criminal antecedents and involved in criminalisation of politics cannot be permitted to be lawmakers, the Supreme Court Tuesday held nine political parties including ruling BJP and Janata Dal (United) guilty of its contempt in 2020 Bihar assembly polls for disobeying an order requiring them to publish antecedents of candidates within 48 hours of selection or not less than two weeks before filing of nominations.

FOREIGN FGN29 UK-NIRAV-ORDER-REVIEW India, UK review permission granted to Nirav Modi to appeal against extradition London: The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Tuesday said it is reviewing the London High Court ruling to grant fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi permission to appeal against his extradition order with the Indian government for the next stage in the legal process. By Aditi Khanna FGN25 US-AFGHAN-2NDLD PAK US talking to Pakistani leaders to shut down safe havens for Taliban along Pak-Afghan border: Pentagon Washington: The US is having conversations with the Pakistani leadership about the need to shutdown the safe havens for Taliban militants along the Afghan-Pakistan border that are providing a source of more insecurity and instability inside Afghanistan, the Pentagon has said, as Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke over phone with Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. By Lalit K Jha FGN26 PAK-JOURNALIST Imran Khan 'helpless' PM, says banned Pak journalist; underlines growing 'climate of fear' for scribes Islamabad: Hamid Mir, a prominent Pakistani journalist who was taken off air indefinitely for making hard-hitting remarks against the powerful military establishment, has said that Imran Khan is a ''helpless'' prime minister and underlined that there is a growing ''climate of fear'' for media personnel in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)