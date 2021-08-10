Left Menu

Mexican president offers journalist protection after death threat

Uresti has rejected the gang's accusations and on Twitter thanked Lopez Obrador on behalf of "all our colleagues who have been harassed, threatened and murdered in this country." Mexico is one of the world's most dangerous countries for media professionals, according to groups dedicated to their protection.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-08-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 22:20 IST
Mexican president offers journalist protection after death threat
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed on Tuesday to protect a prominent journalist after a powerful drug cartel threatened to kill her, in the latest instance of serious violence facing reporters in the country. Lopez Obrador said a protection scheme had been set up for Azucena Uresti, best known as a television anchor at news network Milenio, and who received the threat in a video message delivered in the name of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Surrounded by masked gunmen, a mask-wearing man accused Uresti of showing bias in coverage in favor of so-called self-defense groups battling with the gang in the state of Michoacan. Lopez Obrador, who frequently criticizes media he views as hostile to his administration, expressed "solidarity" with Uresti during his regular morning news conference.

"I completely condemn these threats," he said, adding the gang's behavior would not be tolerated. Uresti has rejected the gang's accusations and on Twitter thanked Lopez Obrador on behalf of "all our colleagues who have been harassed, threatened and murdered in this country."

Mexico is one of the world's most dangerous countries for media professionals, according to groups dedicated to their protection. Late last year, a senior government official said https://www.reuters.com/article/mexico-violence-idUSKBN2852J8 nearly 140 journalists had been murdered since 2010. (Writing by Dave Graham Editing by David Alire Garcia and David Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021