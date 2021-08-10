Congress holds protest marches against UP govt across state

The Congress held protest marches against the Uttar Pradesh government across assembly constituencies in the state for the second day on Tuesday as part of its 'BJP Gaddi Chhodo' campaign.

In a release issued here, the Congress claimed that police personnel tried to stop the marches in most districts, leading to heated arguments with partymen. The police also used force but it did not deter party workers and the members of the public who were supporting them.

Advertisement

The party alleged that the police lathi-charged its workers in Mau district and said that people will give a befitting reply to the Yogi government in the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

The Congress' two-day 'BJP Gaddi Chhodo' campaign was inspired by August Kranti Diwas, which is celebrated on August 9. It sought to highlight the failures of the BJP government like atrocities against Dalits, rising inflation and unemployment, deteriorating law and order and continued fuel price rise, etc., the release said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said the government can lodge cases, use sticks and send Congress workers to jail but they are not afraid of any of it.

If there is anyone who has been harassed the most by the Yogi Adityanath government, it is the 'annadata' (farmers) of the state, he said.

''Only telling lies is the work of the double engine government,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)