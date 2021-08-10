Left Menu

Cong to hold protest against govt over 'atrocities' against Dalits

The Scheduled Caste SC department of the Congress will hold a protest on Thursday over the alleged rise in atrocities against Dalits and non-implementation of measures to protect them by the BJP-led central government. In a statement, the Congress SC department chairman Nitin Raut alleged that the Modi government has been slashing allocations for the welfare of Dalits in the annual budgets, stopping and delaying scholarships.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 22:29 IST
Cong to hold protest against govt over 'atrocities' against Dalits
  • Country:
  • India

The Scheduled Caste (SC) department of the Congress will hold a protest on Thursday over the alleged rise in ''atrocities'' against Dalits and non-implementation of measures to protect them by the BJP-led central government. In a statement, the Congress' SC department chairman Nitin Raut alleged that the Modi government has been slashing allocations for the welfare of Dalits in the annual budgets, stopping and delaying scholarships. ''Since the Bharatiya Janata Party government has come to power at the Centre, the total number of atrocities and cases of violence against Dalits and other marginalised communities have sharply increased,'' the statement alleged.

''We will raise these critical issues and demand answers directly from PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah. 'Halla Bol' protest will be held on 12th August 2021 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Jantar Mantar, Delhi,'' Raut said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021