Cong to hold protest against govt over 'atrocities' against Dalits
The Scheduled Caste SC department of the Congress will hold a protest on Thursday over the alleged rise in atrocities against Dalits and non-implementation of measures to protect them by the BJP-led central government. In a statement, the Congress SC department chairman Nitin Raut alleged that the Modi government has been slashing allocations for the welfare of Dalits in the annual budgets, stopping and delaying scholarships.
- Country:
- India
The Scheduled Caste (SC) department of the Congress will hold a protest on Thursday over the alleged rise in ''atrocities'' against Dalits and non-implementation of measures to protect them by the BJP-led central government. In a statement, the Congress' SC department chairman Nitin Raut alleged that the Modi government has been slashing allocations for the welfare of Dalits in the annual budgets, stopping and delaying scholarships. ''Since the Bharatiya Janata Party government has come to power at the Centre, the total number of atrocities and cases of violence against Dalits and other marginalised communities have sharply increased,'' the statement alleged.
''We will raise these critical issues and demand answers directly from PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah. 'Halla Bol' protest will be held on 12th August 2021 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Jantar Mantar, Delhi,'' Raut said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Nitin Raut
- Janata Party
- Dalits
- Raut
- Congress
- Delhi
- Halla Bol'
- Narendra Modi
- HM Amit Shah
- Bharatiya
ALSO READ
Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting Tibet is a threat to India, says senior US Congressman
Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in RS for discussion over Pegasus Project
Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in RS for discussion over Pegasus Project
Delhi HC dismisses IMA chief's appeal against trial court order asking him to not use organisation's platform to propagate any religion.
Heavy rains cause extensive waterlogging in Delhi