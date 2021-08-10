Left Menu

White House did not receive advance notice of Cuomo resignation -Psaki

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 22:31 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden did not receive advance notice of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women.

Biden, along with other Democratic leaders, called on Cuomo to resign last week. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

