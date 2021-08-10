Left Menu

U.S. Senate Democrats open debate on $3.5 trillion budget plan

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 22:31 IST
U.S. Senate Democrats open debate on $3.5 trillion budget plan

The U.S. Senate voted 50-49 to open debate on a landmark budget plan authorizing $3.5 trillion of spending for social programs and climate change, with all 48 Democrats and the two independents who caucus with them voting in favor.

No Republicans voted in favor of the measure, which Democrats aim to pass without their support using a maneuver called "budget reconciliation" that bypasses the chamber's normal 60-vote threshold for most legislation. Vice President Kamala Harris was in the chamber in case she was needed to cast her tie-breaking vote, but her vote was not needed as not all 50 Republicans voted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021