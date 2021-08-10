Left Menu

Updated: 10-08-2021 22:53 IST
Rajasthan: Gulab Chand Kataria demands action against ACB officials for not arresting doctor in graft case
Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday demanded action against Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for not arresting a government hospital doctor who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe in Bharatpur last week.

ACB Director General (DG) B L Soni said the doctor was not arrested immediately as he suffers from a heart-related issue and some evidence in the case is yet to be verified.

On August 7, the ACB laid a trap and caught Dr Anil Gupta, posted with RBM Government Hospital in Bharatpur, while accepting a bribe.

In a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Kataria said the doctor was caught while taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 but he was not arrested by the ACB team.

The BJP leader said that taking a bribe is a non-bailable offence and the police are not the competent authority to release a person accused of it.

He also sought an inquiry into the matter and action against officials who let the doctor go.

ACB DG Soni said though the doctor was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, he was not immediately arrested because of his health.

The doctor suffers from a heart-related issue and the verification of some evidence in the matter is pending. Therefore, it was decided to not arrest him immediately, he said.

Soni said, ''The decision to arrest him will be taken after a review of the evidence and investigation.'' PTI SDA DIV DIV

