BJYM holds protest against Pak for brutal killing of BJP leader, his wife in Kashmir

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on Tuesday held a demonstration against Pakistan for brutal killing of BJP leader Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife in South Kashmir's Anantang district on Monday.

Led by its President Arun Prabhat Singh, hundreds activists paraded in Jammu and raised slogans against Pakistan and and its Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They also burnt an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country’s flag.

''Pakistan's ISI-backed terrorists were feeling desperate and have been targeting BJP leaders to kill the democratic process in the union territory,” Singh told media.

“It was a cowardly act by terrorists, which would only reaffirm the BJP workers' determination to work for the party and to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi realise the dream of taking Jammu and Kashmir to new heights,” he said.

In Kathua and Samba districts, BJP activists held anti-Pakistan protests.

Also, the workers of Dogra Front and Shiv Sena under the leadership of President Ashok Gupta took out a protest rally in Jammu city against the attack.

The party workers burned the effigy of Maulana Masood Azhar as his terror outfit is behind the killing of the elected representative.

On Monday, BJP leader Ghulam Rasool Dar from Kulgam's Redwani Bala, and his wife, Jawhara Banoo, also a Panch, were fired upon by militants inside their rented accommodation in Lal Chowk area in Anantnag and later succumbed to their injuries.

Rasool was also sarpanch and the party’s district president of Anantnag.

