Cong workers in Noida hold protest over inflation, unemployment

Congress workers staged a demonstration here against the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday and targeted it over issues like inflation, unemployment and farmers' protest.

The protest was organised as part of the party's events held across the country to mark the anniversary of 'August Kranti' -- the 'Quit India' call by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942.

''In Uttar Pradesh, foot-marches have been taken out in all Assembly constituencies on August 9 and 10, with a demand that the BJP should quit power,” Congress leader Anil Yadav said.

''The Yogi Adityanath government has failed miserably in checking inflation and crime, in providing employment and in resolving farmers' problems,'' he claimed.

Tuesday's protest saw 200-300 participants including office-bearers, members and supporters of the party take out processions in Sector 70, 121 and 122 of Noida, a day after a similar event was held in Sectors 18 and 19 of the city.

The Congress alleged that it and other opposition parties are denied permission for holding protests while the BJP gets to hold public events in Noida.

''The administration denied us permission to hold this march but we have gone ahead with it and are prepared to face any consequence,'' Yadav said.

The Noida unit of the BJP, however, termed the allegation ''illogical and baseless''.

''On Monday, there were protests by the Congress, the youth wing of the Samajwadi Party and a workers' association in Noida and Greater Noida. Hundreds of farmers have been protesting at nearby Ghazipur since last year. So, this allegation is illogical and baseless,'' BJP spokesperson Tanmay Shankar told PTI.

According to police officials, CrPC section 144, which restricts public assembly of four or more persons, is imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, including in Noida and Greater Noida, in view of the pandemic.

