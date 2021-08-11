Biden says Afghan troops need to fight for their nation
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 01:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States is keeping the commitments it has made to Afghanistan, but the country's troops have to want to fight.
"Afghan leaders have to come together," Biden told reporters at the White House. "They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation." Biden said he does not regret his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- United States
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq
Biden revives Trump's Africa business initiative; eyes future digital project
Biden's 1st visit to intel agency to contrast with Trump's
Trans rights divides political rivals, young and old in the United States
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine supply outside United States to slow down