Left Menu

Biden says Afghan troops need to fight for their nation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 01:08 IST
Biden says Afghan troops need to fight for their nation
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States is keeping the commitments it has made to Afghanistan, but the country's troops have to want to fight.

"Afghan leaders have to come together," Biden told reporters at the White House. "They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation." Biden said he does not regret his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021