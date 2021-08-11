Biden says Afghan troops need to fight for their nation

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States is keeping the commitments it has made to Afghanistan, but the country's troops have to want to fight.

"Afghan leaders have to come together," Biden told reporters at the White House. "They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation." Biden said he does not regret his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country.

