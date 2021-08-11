Biden expresses optimism on winning support for $3.5 trillion budget measure

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed optimism that Congress would approve a large portion - if not all - of the $3.5 trillion in spending Democrats in Congress are pursuing.

"I continue to be an optimist," he told reporters at the White House, speaking about the budget blueprint the Senate took up on Tuesday. "I think that we can get a significant portion - if not all - of the reconciliation bill."

