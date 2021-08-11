School districts in Florida and Texas are bucking their Republican governors' bans on requiring masks for children and teachers as coronavirus cases soar in conservative areas with low vaccination rates. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Germany's vaccination drive has slowed and those people who have not taken up the opportunity to have shots will have to take tests to take a full part in public life, Chancellor Angela Merkel said. * The German government will stop offering free coronavirus tests from Oct. 11 to encourage more vaccinations, sources said.

* Austria plans to start vaccine booster shots on Oct. 17, nine months after the first group of people to get the jabs received their second dose. * Britain on Tuesday reported its highest daily COVID-19 death toll since March.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Myanmar's army carried out at least 252 attacks and threats against health workers since a Feb. 1 coup, killing at least 25 medics and hampering the response to a resurgent COVID-19 outbreak, a report by a rights groups said.

* Police in Thailand fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse protesters who took to the streets of Bangkok amid anger over the government's handling of the pandemic, while the cabinet approved an additional $433.2 million support for frontliners. * South Korea recorded more than 2,000 new coronavirus infections in the last 21 hours, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday, an almost 50% increase from the previous day and a new record high.

AMERICAS * President Joe Biden urged Americans in hurricane-prone states to get vaccinated to protect themselves in case they have to evacuate from their homes.

* The U.S. State Department said it had lowered the COVID-19-related travel advisory for Canada to "Level 2 ­ Exercise Increased Caution." * The Biden administration is reviewing how it can get money to Florida school districts if the state's governor, Ron DeSantis, makes good on threats to withhold pay from school leaders who require masks for students.

* White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. plans to provide more vaccine doses to Mexico, but declined to say how many. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Turkey recorded 26,597 new cases on Tuesday, close to last week's three-month high, and the number of fatalities hovered close to a two-month peak. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. National Institutes of Health said it had launched a new study to assess how patients on immunosuppressive therapy after kidney transplant, who did not respond to the first two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, respond to a third dose. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stock markets strengthened on Tuesday, hovering close to record highs, while U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since mid-July, spurred by Federal Reserve tapering talk. * Investor sentiment in Germany deteriorated for the third month in a row in August, a survey showed.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Sarah Morland; Editing by Giles Elgood and Maju Samuel)

