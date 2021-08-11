Left Menu

Cricket-Former NZ all-rounder Cairns moved to Sydney hospital, in intensive care

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is in an intensive care unit at a Sydney hospital after being moved from Canberra for urgent treatment following a serious health event. Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who testified against Cairns during the perjury trial, said the cricket community was suffering along with Cairns's family. "It's a difficult subject to obviously talk about.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 11-08-2021 06:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 06:13 IST
Cricket-Former NZ all-rounder Cairns moved to Sydney hospital, in intensive care
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is in an intensive care unit at a Sydney hospital after being moved from Canberra for urgent treatment following a serious health event. St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney said Cairns had been admitted on Tuesday.

"He is in a serious but stable condition in intensive care," a spokesperson said. New Zealand media outlet Newshub on Tuesday reported 51-year-old Cairns had recently suffered an aortic dissection during a heart incident in Canberra. An aortic dissection is a tear in the body's main artery.

It said the former cricketer had not responded to treatment as hoped. Regarded one of the best all-rounders of his era, Cairns played 62 tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for New Zealand between 1989-2006 before becoming a television pundit.

His father Lance also represented New Zealand in cricket. The news has rocked New Zealand, where former team mates expressed sympathy for his family.

"It's absolutely devastating. It's the worst news you could possibly get," former New Zealand team mate Chris Harris told local media. Cairns has lived in Canberra for several years with his children after his marriage to Australian Melanie Croser in 2010.

After retiring from international cricket, Cairns was the subject of allegations of matchfixing in India as captain of the Chandigarh Lions in the defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL) in 2008. He denied any wrongdoing and fought several legal battles to clear his name, winning a libel case against former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi in 2012.

In 2015, he was cleared of perjury in relation to the libel case after being charged by Britain's Crown Prosecution Service. Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who testified against Cairns during the perjury trial, said the cricket community was suffering along with Cairns's family.

"It's a difficult subject to obviously talk about. We haven't seen each other for quite a long time,” McCullum, a host on New Zealand radio station SENZ, said. "Our relationship is unimportant in the whole thing, the fact is that Chris is a father and also a son to Lance and (mother) Sue.

"Today my family and myself are thinking of those people who are suffering."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021