PM Modi pays tributes to Balaji Tambe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Balaji Tambe, saying he will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth. He was 81.In a tweet, Modi said Dr. Balaji Tambe will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 09:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Balaji Tambe, saying he will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth. Tambe, a well-known spiritual leader who was also an Ayurveda doctor and proponent of Yoga, died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 81.

In a tweet, Modi said ''Dr. Balaji Tambe will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth. He was admired for his compassionate nature. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.'' PTI KR DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

