Eshwarappa makes objectionable remarks against Cong leader, withdraws later
Karnataka Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday made objectionable remarks against Congress leaders while responding to the 'joker' comment made against him by Congress leaders Ramalinga Reddy and BK Hariprasad on Tuesday. The BJP leader was addressing a press conference here.
However, Eshwarappa quickly backtracked and stated that he was withdrawing the comment. "They (Congress leaders) used these words as they do not know what they are saying. They make comments particularly against me with intention. But I withdraw my statement before you make a big issue of my statements," Eshwarappa told media personnel here.
Responding to the derogatory remark by the state minister, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar demanded the suspension of Eshwarappa from his party. "It is the culture of the BJP using such filthy language against others. BJP high command and the chief minister must respond to it and Eshwarappa should be suspended from the party as soon as possible," Shivakumar said. (ANI)
