PM Modi speaks to local administration over flood-related situation in Varanasi

With parts of Varanasi facing floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the local administration and assured them of all possible help. Official sources said Modi had a detailed conversation with the Varanasi administration regarding the flood-related situation there. Modi represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 11:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

