PM Modi speaks to local administration over flood-related situation in Varanasi
11-08-2021
With parts of Varanasi facing floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the local administration and assured them of all possible help. Official sources said Modi had a detailed conversation with the Varanasi administration regarding the flood-related situation there. ''He took stock of the entire situation and assured all possible support,'' they said. Modi represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha.
