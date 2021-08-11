Left Menu

Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die on Wednesday bringing an end to the Monsoon Session.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 11:55 IST
Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
Visual from Lok Sabha. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die on Wednesday bringing an end to the Monsoon Session. The session began on July 19 and was scheduled to go on till August 13. The lower house was adjourned sine die by Speaker Om Birla.

Government sources had earlier informed that the government is mulling adjournment as there is no point in running the House when business is sought to be disrupted and the opposition is not letting others debate or discussion on issues of public importance. "Almost all of our bills are through and the rest will be cleared in Rajya Sabha tomorrow as well. We will see how business goes. We expect the opposition to remain adamant about stalling the parliament. We may wrap up the work and the parliament may be adjourned sine die on Wednesday," the source said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha passed the 127th Constitution amendment bill to restore the state's power to make their own other backward classes (OBC) list after the participation of all political parties in the debate for the first time during this monsoon session. Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021