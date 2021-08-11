Left Menu

Anurag Thakur says Congress MP's conduct in RS shameful, likens his act to vandalism at Red Fort

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 12:49 IST
Anurag Thakur says Congress MP's conduct in RS shameful, likens his act to vandalism at Red Fort
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday likened the unruly behavior of Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa in the Rajya Sabha to the January 26 vandalism at the Red Fort and said throwing a file at the Chair in the House was a "shameful" incident.

He also lashed out at Congress and other opposition parties over the disruption of the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, saying those who have been sent to Parliament by people to raise their issues are resorting to unruly behavior.

Bajwa was on Tuesday seen throwing an official file at the Chair in the Rajya Sabha after climbing the table occupied by officials during the protest by opposition members when the House was to commence a discussion on farmers' issues.

"Throwing a file at the Chair after climbing the table was a shameful incident," Thakur told reporters.

"If someone takes pride in resorting to such an act, I feel that the shameful incidents of January 26 are being repeated,'' he added.

Bajwa on Tuesday said he had no regrets about creating ruckus in the Rajya Sabha and was ready to face any action for raising his voice against the farm laws.

''I have no regrets. I will do this 100 times again if the government does not give us an opportunity to discuss the three black anti-agriculture laws,'' he had told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021