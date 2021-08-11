Left Menu

Speaker Om Birla says it pained him that Lok Sabha did not run smoothly during Monsoon session

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 13:03 IST
Speaker Om Birla says it pained him that Lok Sabha did not run smoothly during Monsoon session
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday expressed pain that the House did not run smoothly during the Monsoon session.

Addressing the media after the House was adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period), he said members holding placards, raising slogans in the Well of Lok Sabha was not in accordance with its traditions.

Lok Sabha functioned only 21 hours during the entire Monsoon session and its productivity was at 22 per cent, Birla said.

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, bringing an end to the stormy Monsoon session which was scheduled to conclude on August 13.

Opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues had continuously marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19.

The Question Hour witnessed disruptions on most of the days during this session, while the House managed to pass a raft of bills, including the Constitution amendment bill that will allow states to make their OBC lists.

Birla also informed that the construction of new Parliament building is expected to be completed before August 15 next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021