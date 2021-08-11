Polish government expects majority on contested media reform bill

The Polish government thinks it can pass a bill tightening media ownership rules on Wednesday despite firing the party leader of a junior coalition partner, a government spokesman said.

On Tuesday, as thousands of Poles took to the streets to protest against changes they say aim to silence a broadcaster critical of the government, it announced the dismissal of Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, a move that left the future of the administration mired in uncertainty. "I am counting on it that questions related to the media law will gain a majority in parliament and I am sure that the United Right government will continue to function," spokesman Piotr Muller told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1.

Gowin's Accord party, which opposed the changes to the Broadcasting Act in the form they have been proposed, announced officially on Wednesday that it was leaving the United Right coalition that has ruled Poland since 2015. The Polish parliament will vote on Wednesday on an amendment that tightens rules concerning foreign ownership of television and radio stations.

Critics say the changes could result in TVN24, which is owned by U.S. giant Discovery, losing its license.

