Polish ruling party loses majority amid rift over media bill
Polands ruling right-wing party lost its parliamentary majority Wednesday after a small coalition partner announced that it was leaving amid a rift over legislation it views as an attack on media freedom.Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki kicked the head of the Agreement party, Jaroslaw Gowin, a deputy prime minister, out of the government on Tuesday.
- Country:
- Poland
Poland's ruling right-wing party lost its parliamentary majority Wednesday after a small coalition partner announced that it was leaving amid a rift over legislation it views as an attack on media freedom.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki kicked the head of the Agreement party, Jaroslaw Gowin, a deputy prime minister, out of the government on Tuesday. Gowin's party said Wednesday that it was formally leaving the governing coalition, meaning that the right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice, has lost its slim majority in parliament. A vote was expected later Wednesday on the bill at the center of the dispute, which would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies. The legislation is widely viewed as an effort to silence an independent, US-owned television broadcaster that is critical of the government. It would push American company Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling stake in TVN, a network with many channels that operates Poland's all-news station TVN24 and has a flagship evening news program watched daily by millions. Law and Justice appeared poised to pick up some votes from opposition lawmakers, including some from Confederation, a small party made up of libertarian and nationalist politicians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MoS Social Justice Ramdas Athawale distributes sanitisation kits among frontline workers
U.S. Justice Dept won't defend Republican lawmaker in Capitol riot lawsuit
Parliament passes Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021.
Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill passed
U.S. Justice Dept won't defend Republican lawmaker in Capitol riot lawsuit