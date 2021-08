Lok Sabha adjourns sine die two days ahead of scheduled date

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, bringing an end to the stormy Monsoon session two days ahead of the scheduled date of August 13.

Opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues had continuously marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19.

Advertisement

The Question Hour witnessed disruptions on most of the days during this session while the House managed to pass 20 bills, including the Constitutional amendment bill that will allow states to make their OBC lists.

Later addressing the media, Speaker Om Birla expressed anguish that the House did not run smoothly during the session which had 17 sittings.

He said members holding placards and raising slogans in the Well of Lok Sabha was not in accordance with its traditions.

The Lok Sabha functioned only 21 hours during the entire Monsoon session and its productivity was at 22 per cent, Birla said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House when it was adjourned sine die (adjourned for an indefinite period).

Before adjourning, the House also paid tributes to four former members who passed away recently. As a mark of respect to the departed souls, members present in the House also stood in silence for a brief while.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)